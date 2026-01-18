Car thefts surge in Phoenix: Residents urged to stay alert

The Phoenix Community Policing Forum says criminal syndicates are actively operating in the area.

It says the number of vehicles being reported as stolen is spiralling out of control.

The local CPF says the car thieves are targeting vehicles on public roads, driveways, behind locked gates, and even within private property.

Chairperson Valencia Pillay says they met with police officials this week to get the statistics.

" Up until the 14th of January, there was already 14 cars reported stolen in the Phoenix area. We had our meeting on the 14th of January with our sector manager from SAPS, and that's the stats were given for the month of January. Well, obviously it's not the final total, but up until 14th it's already an alarming rate in which the cars have been stolen."

Pillay says residents can take some measures to protect their vehicles.

" Getting steering locks for their cars, gear locks to make sure that when they park their cars, they must make sure that the cars are safely locked in. Not to leave any valuables in the car because this attracts the criminals.

"And then also what we've noticed is that when you are parking your car in your property. These guys are now more prone to making sure that they carry devices that they can cut your gates or dismantle your remotes and try and get in.

"Please look at some early warning systems like your beams, motion sensors are very easily available. Try to install those so you at least get some sort of an indication when someone is approaching your gate."

