Car guard lauded for honesty simply ‘living values taught by my granny’'
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A North Beach car guard is being hailed for his honesty
after a Durban woman lost her iPhone on the beachfront.
A North Beach car guard is being hailed for his honesty after a Durban woman lost her iPhone on the beachfront.
Nazima Rasool says she thought it was gone for good when she dropped the device on Monday.
She says she could not believe what happened next:
“In an act that many would find unbelievable, he took the time to look at the screen where he recognised a photo of my husband, who is a regular runner on the beachfront, and Siboniso knew his face. He didn't stop there; he then spotted another runner who he knew was also a friend of my husband. He gave my phone to this person, trusting that it would be returned to its rightful owner. Thanks to this chain of goodwill, my phone was safely returned to me.”
It was nothing out of the ordinary for Siboniso Ngwenya.
The car guard says he was simply following the values passed on to him by his grandmother
“I was raised with strong church principles, so I know it's not right to take something that belongs to someone else. I want to tell others. If you find something that isn't yours, don't take it. The couple was very happy when I returned the phone. They said people like me are rare and that I have a good heart.”
The couple has rewarded Ngwenya for showing their appreciation.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Carol Ofori on the AI actress that's ruffling feathers in entertainment
Carol Ofori shares her thoughts on introducing AI-generated talent into ...Carol Ofori 2 hours ago
-
Carol Ofori's message for teachers this World Teacher's Day
"Teachers have a huge responsibility on their hands..."Carol Ofori 2 hours ago