LISTEN | Cape Vidal horror: Hyenas maul camper’s son in midnight attack
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
A father whose son was mauled by two hyenas in the Cape Vidal nature reserve says the attack has left him questioning the safety of the camp sites in the region.
Colin Hohls's son Nicolas, was attacked by the wild animals in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Colin says they had been part of a group of campers invited to a party.
He says the incident occurred after they returned to their tents after the festivities.
Colin says 27-year-old Nicholas suffered injuries to his left leg and face.
He says the animals retreated when he came to his son's rescue.
" I realised that to call in paramedics would just take too long. So I literally bundled him up into my double-cab and we set off for the hospital. There was a doctor on duty, who sent him for X-rays. His skull wasn't fractured.
"He thought it might be fractured, but he was good. Then, at one o'clock yesterday [Sunday afternoon], he went into surgery and a plastic surgeon worked on his face, the wound on his leg and ankle is quite bad. He's doing well now. The doctors are all happy as well."
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife says it's aware of the incident.
The entity says it has taken steps to capture the hyenas roaming around the campsite.
In a statement, it appealed to campers to secure their tents before going to sleep.
