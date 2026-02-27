Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announces DA leadership bid

Hill-Lewis, who is the party's deputy leader in the Western Cape, made the announcement during a briefing on the Cape Flats on Friday.





"It is with a sense of pride and excitement that I today announce that I am standing to be the next leader of the Democratic Alliance."





Political analyst Lubna Nadvi says Hill-Lewis is emerging as the firm favourite to take over the DA leadership.





" But of course, leadership contests are handled in a particular way, and there has to be a contestation between different candidates. So I think that it's a matter of time to see which of the leaders or the members of the DA throw their hats in the ring to contest for the leadership."





The DA, which runs on a liberal, free-market agenda, has long struggled to shake off an image of representing the white minority.





"Too often, people see us as distant," Hill-Lewis said. "They feel that we speak at them, not with them. If we are going to grow, we must change that."





The news comes after incumbent DA leader John Steenhuisen said he won't be seeking a third term.





Steenhuisen will remain in Cabinet.





As Agriculture Minister, Steenhuisen said he wants to prioritise addressing the devastating foot-and-mouth disease outbreak affecting cattle across the country, including in KZN.





Steenhuisen has faced criticism and legal action from some farmers over his handling of the crisis.





The party has opened nominations for its top brass, with submissions closing on 23 March.





The Democratic Alliance is due to hold its elective congress in April.





