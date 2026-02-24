 Cape Town International Airport fire takes out network, IT services
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Cape Town International Airport fire takes out network, IT services

Updated | By Newswatch

A fire that broke out at the international terminal of Cape Town International Airport has been contained.

Cape Town International Airport crime
Cape Town International Airport/Facebook

Firefighters managed to extinguish Tuesday’s blaze before it could spread further.


According to reports, operations, including check-in and security screening, have been affected while emergency crews remain on site.


Passengers and staff were moved to safety, and no injuries have been reported.


ALSO READ: BMW recalls hundreds of thousands of cars over fire risk


CTIA said in a statement that the incident occurred on the landside of the airport.


"The incident affected certain network and IT services. As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted. International flights that have already landed are being processed. 


"Passengers travelling domestically are advised to check directly with their airlines and the ACSA Mobile App for the latest flight updates."


Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) 

MORE ON ECR:

Fire Cape Town Airport Aviation
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2026 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.