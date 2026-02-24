Cape Town International Airport fire takes out network, IT services

Firefighters managed to extinguish Tuesday’s blaze before it could spread further.





According to reports, operations, including check-in and security screening, have been affected while emergency crews remain on site.





Passengers and staff were moved to safety, and no injuries have been reported.





CTIA said in a statement that the incident occurred on the landside of the airport.





"The incident affected certain network and IT services. As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted. International flights that have already landed are being processed.





"Passengers travelling domestically are advised to check directly with their airlines and the ACSA Mobile App for the latest flight updates."



Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.