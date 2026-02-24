Cape Town International Airport fire takes out network, IT services
Updated | By Newswatch
A fire that broke out at the international terminal of Cape Town International Airport has been contained.
Firefighters managed to extinguish Tuesday’s blaze before it could spread further.
According to reports, operations, including check-in and security screening, have been affected while emergency crews remain on site.
Passengers and staff were moved to safety, and no injuries have been reported.
CTIA said in a statement that the incident occurred on the landside of the airport.
"The incident affected certain network and IT services. As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted. International flights that have already landed are being processed.
"Passengers travelling domestically are advised to check directly with their airlines and the ACSA Mobile App for the latest flight updates."
Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.
Operational Notice 📢✈️— Cape Town Airport (@capetownint) February 24, 2026
Cape Town International Airport confirms that a fire occurred on the landside of the airport. The fire has been successfully extinguished, and all passengers, staff, and visitors are safe. Passenger safety remains our highest priority.
The incident… pic.twitter.com/CB4XYbmVUy
Nationwide - Flight delays possible after an earlier fire at Cape Town International Airport pic.twitter.com/k04lPHDU62— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) February 24, 2026
