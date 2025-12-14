Manamela moves to cancel registration of Damelin, City Varsity and ICESA City Campus

In a statement released on Saturday, the Department of Higher Education and Training said the decision follows repeated failures by the institutions to meet legal, financial and operational requirements, set out in the Act and its accompanying regulations.





The move, the Department says, is aimed at protecting students and safeguarding the integrity of the higher education sector.





According to the Department, all three institutions failed to submit their statutory 2024 Annual Reports, despite being granted an extension until June last year and a final remedial deadline in June 2025.





In addition, the institutions allegedly failed to provide critical documentation required to demonstrate financial and operational sustainability, including audited financial statements, proof of financial guarantees, tax compliance certificates, and proof of occupational health and safety compliance.





The Department has also confirmed that City Varsity and ICESA City Campus have ceased operating and are no longer providing higher education within the meaning of the law.





The Notice of Intent to cancel the registrations will be published in the Government Gazette in line with Section 63 of the Higher Education Act.





This will allow the affected institutions an opportunity to make representations before a final decision is taken.





The Department has sought to reassure students that support measures will be implemented to minimise academic disruption.





It says appropriate academic and administrative arrangements will be made for learners affected by the process.





The Ministry reiterated its commitment to ensuring that higher education providers operate within the legal and quality assurance framework, warning that institutions that fail to meet their obligations cannot be allowed to jeopardise the future of students.





The Department states that it will continue to act decisively against institutions that fail to comply with the law, as part of broader efforts to uphold standards and maintain public confidence in South Africa’s higher education system.



