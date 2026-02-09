Calls for Ramaphosa to tackle youth unemployment ahead of SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his second State of the Nation Address (SONA) under the Government of National Unity (GNU) on Thursday.

It's expected the government will tackle pressing issues like poverty, unemployment and economic growth.

The uMngeni Unemployed Graduates Forum says they are tired of promises that don’t translate into results.

The group says young people are told to prioritise higher education, only to finish their studies and find no jobs.

The forum’s Sabelo Xaba says the frequent protests by unemployed youth in KwaZulu-Natal underscore the dire need to address the problem.

ALSO READ: Mbalula threatens to reprimand Mantashe over youth unemployment remarks

Xaba says young people staying jobless can steer them off course.



“From what they understand is that immediately after graduating from high school, you must go to tertiary to skill yourself and ensure that you are employable. But after graduating, you succumb to the issue of unemployment. It then stresses them, forcing them to take wrong directions, like doing drugs or succumbing to health issues like depression.

"Some end up taking their lives, others resort to crime so they can feed their families," says Xaba.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)