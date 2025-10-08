Call to widen access to Lenacapavir jab in SA
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
Humanitarian group, Doctors Without Borders, has called for broader access to a twice-yearly HIV prevention drug.
From 2027, Indian firms Dr. Reddy’s and Hetero will supply Lenacapavir, which is taken every six months.
South Africa is one of nine countries set to first benefit from the anti-HIV jab, which will cost around R695 per person per year.
Other countries are Botswana, Eswatini, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
The Health Department is planning on rolling out a generic version to more than 300 clinics by April.
Lenacapavir is reported to be nearly 100% effective.
However, Doctors Without Borders has warned that high-risk groups like sex workers, homosexual men, and young women in KZN may be left out.
Tom Ellman, MSF's Director of the Southern Africa Medical Unit, says the rollout plan isn't ambitious enough.
" We have a drug that can prevent HIV, and yet the plan is only to provide it to two million people over three years and in only nine countries.
"To put that in perspective, UNAIDS’ target for this year was 21 million people to be on treatment. South Africa alone needs two to four million people on treatment to make the difference we need to see in ending Aids."
