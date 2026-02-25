Calls for tax relief as minister prepares to table budget

Professor André Roux from the Stellenbosch Business School says with local government elections on the horizon, Minister Enoch Godongwana is likely to avoid any unpleasant tax shocks.Godongwana is expected to outline government’s financial, economic and social commitments for 2026 when he addresses the National Assembly in Cape Town.Roux says he expects this year’s budget process to be more inclusive and transparent, despite lingering concerns.“We start the year with a remarkably high gold price. The rand (US dollar) exchange rate at its strongest level in probably five or six years, inflation heading towards 3%, and interest rates being managed downwards. We add to that the fact that a few months ago, Standard and Poor's gave us a slightly more positive, credit rating, and we'd been removed from the so-called grey list."



Meanwhile, the DA’s Dr Mark Burke says the minister must urgently address the country’s high tax burden.

ALSO READ: Economist warns of economic strain as Trump raises US tariffs

"The fact is South Africans are already deeply overtaxed, so we'd like to see brackets and rebates brought in line with inflation. Debt must now have peaked and start coming down, which would be the first time since 2008. We can't have any more bailouts of corrupt state to enterprises and debt guarantees also need to be brought under control.



"We need discipline and efficiency of public finances. As such, we expect more detail on ghost workers as well as treasury's progress on targeted spending reviews."



The MK Party’s Des van Rooyen says they are not optimistic about what the budget will deliver.



"We still have poverty, dominating in our society, unemployment, dominating growth, very stubborn. So truly speaking, it'll be naive of anyone to expect that there will be major changes coming out of the budget speech."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)