Call for probe into ‘abuse’ of KZN content creator by partner

The KZN provincial legislature has called for an investigation into the alleged abuse of a local content creator by her partner.
Snenhlanhla Mthembu, a popular entrepreneur and hairstylist in Durban, has been a topic of discussion locally and on social media.
Thirty-one-year-old Mthembu, on Monday, made multiple posts on her Instagram alleging her 24-year-old boyfriend had physically abused her several times in recent months.
She's currently in hospital recovering from burn wounds that police say she received after torching her partner's car during a domestic dispute in Umlazi last week.
KZN SAPS confirmed that a suspect had been arrested.
Police say Mthembu will also be charged with assault and malicious damage to property.
They have also confirmed that both parties have a history of opening cases against each other.
The legislature's Standing Committee on the Quality of Life says it's deeply concerned by the incident.
It's called for a probe into claims made by Mthembu and for gender-based violence survivors to get the support they need
