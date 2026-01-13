Call for probe into ‘abuse’ of KZN content creator by partner

Snenhlanhla Mthembu, a popular entrepreneur and hairstylist in Durban, has been a topic of discussion locally and on social media.

Thirty-one-year-old Mthembu, on Monday, made multiple posts on her Instagram alleging her 24-year-old boyfriend had physically abused her several times in recent months.

She's currently in hospital recovering from burn wounds that police say she received after torching her partner's car during a domestic dispute in Umlazi last week.

KZN SAPS confirmed that a suspect had been arrested.

Police say Mthembu will also be charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

They have also confirmed that both parties have a history of opening cases against each other.

The legislature's Standing Committee on the Quality of Life says it's deeply concerned by the incident.

It's called for a probe into claims made by Mthembu and for gender-based violence survivors to get the support they need