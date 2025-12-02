Call to end 30% pass mark ahead of parliamentary vote

That's the opinion of Hendrick Makaneta, an education activist.

He's been commenting ahead of Parliament's vote on Tuesday on Build One SA's motion to end the 30% pass mark for matric subjects.

The party feels it should be lifted to 50%.

The vote comes after Friday's debate, with BOSA arguing that with the country facing the highest youth unemployment rates globally, keeping a matric pass mark at 30% is self-defeating.

Makaneta agrees, saying such a low standard entrenches mediocrity and harms human capital development. He says 30% doesn't reflect real readiness for employment.

ALSO READ:KZN ‘making progress’ in boosting matric pass rate

"If we are to scrap this 30% pass mark, this can actually lead to a very important symbolic and practical step, but it should also form part of a very comprehensive plan so that we can improve quality within the classroom."

Makaneta says he understands the 30% pass mark was introduced partly because of the high dropout rate.

"We know once we raise the bar, we might experience failures or a high failure rate of learners because most of them are already used to this 30%. If we start at a foundation level to ensure that we beef up that particular sector with highly qualified teachers who can be able to teach at that level, in the long run, we may see an improvement."