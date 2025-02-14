Call for calm after eThekwini hand foot, mouth outbreak

The first six cases were reported last week at several schools.





But the department says there's no need for panic.





"It is a common viral infection that mainly affects infants and children. We have recorded 36 cases, and these cases are around the northern parts of the eThekwini Metro," says the Department's Director for Environmental Health, Babongile Mhlongo.





An outbreak team this week visited nine affected schools in Phoenix, Greenwood Park, and Umhlanga.





The disease, which lasts between seven to ten days, is spread through direct contact with infected people or objects.





The children experience flu-like symptoms including a fever, tiredness, sore throat and blisters either in the mouth, hand and/or foot.





Mhlongo is urging schools to practise good hygiene.





"I think we are going back to what we used to do during Covid-19 where we are saying people need to was their hands, make sure that surfaces are cleaned regularly, and children should avoid direct contact with people who are already infected.





"For those kids who are still presenting symptoms, we are encouraging that they be kept at home. But once the blisters have gone down, they can come back to school."





