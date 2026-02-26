California man sentenced for giving alcohol to hawk
Updated | By AFP
A man in California was sentenced to 45 days in jail for animal cruelty after footage showed him giving alcohol to a protected hawk, US media reported Wednesday.
Cesar Gustavo Diaz captured the bird at a park in South Whittier, Los Angeles County, before pouring an alcoholic drink into its mouth, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Tuesday.
Screenshots of the video shared by the department show the bird, described as a juvenile Cooper's hawk, drinking from a green can of liquid.
Diaz, a convicted felon, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and capturing or confining wildlife.
He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 12 months of summary probation, a five-year ban on possessing animals and a 10-year firearm prohibition.
Court records show that Diaz served 44 of the 45 days ahead of sentencing, partly due to good behaviour, NBC News reported.
He must also pay a $220 fine, perform community labor and attend an animal cruelty counseling program.
