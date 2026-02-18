Cachalia vows crime crackdown as Malema slams Ramaphosa

During the debate on the State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, Cachalia confirmed that police and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will begin joint deployments in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape.

He added that senior police managers will face vetting, and reforms from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into corruption in the criminal justice system will be implemented to restore public trust.

"The president's speech recognised that the wellbeing and security of our people must be the core priority on which inclusive economic growth and the proper functioning of our democratic institutions is dependent."

But Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership, blaming the African National Congress (ANC) for corruption and criminal syndicate infiltration.

Malema said crime remains a national crisis, and also warned that electricity and water challenges are far from over, especially in poorer communities.

He accused Ramaphosa of selling the country’s resources to the private sector and failing to deliver on promises such as bullet trains and smart cities.

"When you assumed office, you claimed it'll be a transparent presidency, then proceeded to seal CR17 documents, and then also your political party majority in parliament to block the investigation on Phala Phala. Let me reassure you, Mr President, as long as the EFF is still alive and in this parliament, Phala Phala will never die," said Malema.

The president will attend Wednesday’s debate and provide his reply on Thursday.

