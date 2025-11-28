Cachalia to finally release latest crime stats

It marks his first report since his appointment in August.

Last month, Cachalia postponed the release of the first quarter report for the 2025/26 financial year without explanation.

The work of the SAPS remains under scrutiny following explosive claims of criminal and political interference in the justice system.

It led to the establishment of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament's ad hoc committee.

Cachalia replaced Senzo Mchunu after he was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mchunu's been accused of having ties to drug cartels in Gauteng, which police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi claims led to the disbandment of the political killings task team.

Cachalia will deliver the latest crime statistics alongside Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo and National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola.

The figures will reflect on crimes that occurred during the first and second quarters of the current financial year.