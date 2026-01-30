Cachalia wants cops implicated at Madlanga Commission to be suspended

While the president has ordered a new, special South AfricanPolice Service probe into those implicated, some groups, including the MK Party, say more immediate action is needed.

The report includes the names of five senior-ranking SAPS members and nine Ekurhuleni municipal officials who need to be investigated.

Political Science professor at Stellenbosch University, Amanda Gouws, believes the decision to form a new task team is aimed at restoring public trust in the criminal justice system.

“You also now need to actually clean out the criminal justice system from the bad apples. And the more we listen, the more bad apples there are, and it affects the police, the investigators, the prosecutors, the prison system, so many people are now implicated. So, there's a huge obligation on the state now to rectify this. And maybe this is what the task team now has to do.”

Gouws says it shouldn't interfere with the commission's work

“If the commission of inquiry and the task team speak to each other and sort of discuss where they can overlap and where there should be boundaries, it shouldn't have to be a problem.”

Meanwhile, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia said he has recommended placing the implicated officers on precautionary suspension.

He told the SABC that in its interim report, the commission has found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against five SAPS members.

“On the basis of that evidence, we are now able to initiate disciplinary processes as well as to set up a special investigation team with a mandate to investigate criminal conduct on the basis of these prima facie findings.”