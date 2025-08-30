Cachalia concerned over return of political killing dockets before Commission starts
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
National Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has raised concern
over the return of 121 case dockets to the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings
Task Team before the Madlanga commission begins.
This comes after National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed on Thursday that the dockets are being returned to the team, after they were allegedly taken away in March by suspended Deputy Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.
The dockets are at the center of allegations of political interference made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, in July, against suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.
Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to probe the allegations made by Mkhwanazi concerning the task team.
Shortly after his appointment, Cachalia requested Masemola to submit a detailed report to the task team.
The ministry said the report is, however, yet to be submitted.
"The Political Killings Task Team is at the center of the allegations made by the Provincial Commissioner and will be dealt with by the Commission,"
"It is a concern, therefore, steps are being taken in relation to this matter before the Commission has had a chance to investigate the issues surrounding the task team,"
"I have requested the National Commissioner to submit his report without further delay," Cachalia said.
