Cable vandalism disrupts electricity supply in Umhlathuze again

Residents in several parts of Richards Bay have been left without electricity following vandalism at the Vega Substation.

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uMhlathuze Local Municipality says the damage affected areas including Birdswood, Mandlazini, Veldenvlei and parts of Wildenweide.

The municipality has described the incident as an act of sabotage and warned it could be linked to a criminal syndicate targeting electrical infrastructure.

This comes days after three suspects-including a security company employee, were arrested in Alton for allegedly stealing municipal electrical cables.

The suspects were found with electrical cables during a search and later charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

Municipal spokesperson Simphiwe Makhanya says repair teams are working to restore power.

“This latest incident is believed to have happened in the early hours of the morning as the municipality. Our call is a very simple one. We urge residents to remain vigilant and work with law enforcement authorities to report those who are behind this criminal activity. The municipality is working closely with police as they're busy investigating the matter.

Two other power substations hit by criminals

Last week, uMhlathuze reported that electricity supply has been restored after vandalism at two of its major substations.

The incidents happened at the Aquila Substation in Richards Bay and the Grantham Substation in Empangeni, where control and protection wiring was stolen.

It left almost the whole of Empangeni without power supply.

Makhanya says the theft is a direct attack on critical municipal infrastructure.

“The value of the stolen property is estimated to be over R500 000. Mayor Xolani Ngwezi has urged police to leave no stone unturned as they continue to investigate this matter.”

KZN Cogta condemns attack on municipal infrastructure

The incidents have also sparked reaction by KZN CoGTA who have condemned the act.

CoGTA spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila has labelled it as a threat in electricity supply in key economic areas of the city.

“The targeted destruction of control and protection wiring represents a calculated threat to the supply of electricity in two of the most important economic hubs in our province. The infrastructure that has been damaged is the backbone of service delivery, supporting not only electricity supply, but the vital supply of water and sanitation.”

Residents are being urged to report any suspicious activity around electricity infrastructure.



