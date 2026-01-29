Cabinet lekgotla to set economic priorities for the year

Minister in the Presidency Khumbuzo Ntshavheni said the work of the seventh administration is guided by the Medium-Term Development Plan 2024-2029.

This is in pursuit of three key priorities: driving inclusive economic growth and job creation; reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living; and building a capable, ethical, and developmental state.

President Cyril Ramaphosa convened an extended two-day Cabinet Lekgotla in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Ntshavheni said the meeting assesses plans and priorities for the year.

She highlighted improvements in South Africa’s fiscal position, noting a sharp drop in government borrowing costs.

“When we started with a budget last year, we started with over 13% cost of borrowing. Today, as we sit, we're at 9% showing that our fiscal prudence and fiscal management are strengthening,” she said, adding that GDP growth has increased by 2.1% year-on-year and that the rand has stabilised due to sound fiscal management.

She said the cabinet will also focus on industrial policy and skills development as drivers of inclusive growth.

“Any economy that has to grow must grow based on the skills of the country, the skills base of the country,” Ntshavheni said, explaining that departments are looking at how existing skills funding mechanisms can be better coordinated to support employment, particularly for young people.

Crime and organised criminal activity will also be under scrutiny, with the Cabinet set to receive a presentation on strategies to tackle illicit trade.

“You cannot grow in an economy that is ravaged by crime and criminality,” Ntshavheni warned.

The outcomes of the Lekgotla are expected to inform the President’s upcoming State of the Nation Address and the national budget.