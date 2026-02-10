ButtaNutt recalls peanut butter over elevated aflatoxin levels

The National Consumer Commission states that the affected products contain higher-than-legally permitted levels of aflatoxin, a toxin produced by mould.

The commission's Phetho Ntaba says the affected products were manufactured on January 15, 2026, and carry a best-before date of July 2027.

She has warned that elevated aflatoxin levels may lead to health complications, including nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain, but says they're still assessing the exact levels detected in this batch sold in stores in several provinces, including KZN, Gauteng, the Eastern Cape, and the Western Cape.

"Consumers in possession of the ButtaNutt 100% peanut butter 2,5 kg and their 1kg as well as the Chocolate peanut, which comes in 250g, are urged to check if these products are part of the recall as announced by the manufacturer.

"If you have these products, immediately stop consuming them and take the product back to the point of purchase for a full refund. The NCC is engaging the supplier just to understand the extent of the contamination."