Buthelezi: Short-term contracts harm municipal governance
By Kubobonke Luthuli
KZN
KZN Cooperative Governance MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi says officials cannot be expected to fix governance and service delivery when only handed short-term contracts.
Buthelezi spoke on a national panel at the Local Government Indaba in Johannesburg on Thursday.
The event brought together mayors, traditional leaders, and oversight bodies.
Buthelezi has criticised the short-term contracts of senior municipal managers, saying five-year contracts lead to a loss of institutional memory and skills.
He also urged government to clearly define the role of traditional leaders in development.
He said Amakhosi should be active partners in land use planning, and not just ceremonial figures.
The MEC also wants chapter 12 of the Constitution reviewed to reflect this.
The Indaba forms part of a broader review of the white paper on local government, which is expected to go to Parliament soon.
