MEC Buthelezi returns as AmaZulu traditional prime minister
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
There has been a dramatic turnaround in the AmaZulu royal household.
Thulasizwe Buthelezi has been reinstated as the traditional prime minister.
King MisuZulu kaZwelithini confirmed the decision after Buthelezi was sworn in in Pongola on Tuesday night, nearly a year after his surprise dismissal.
In a statement, the monarch says Buthelezi will return to provide executive leadership and oversee the administration of the Zulu Kingdom under His Majesty’s authority.
His reinstatement comes despite the King still not explaining why he removed him on Christmas Day last year.
The King's decision was communicated through a notice circulated on social media.
The KZN Cogta MEC previously said he was blindsided by the move, claiming he was never formally told of his dismissal by the King, although they remained on good terms.
He assumed the prime ministerial duties following the death of IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in 2023, who had held the position for nearly seven decades across three reigns.
