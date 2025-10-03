Busy roads expected as school holidays begin

With more cars expected on the roads, the N3 Toll Concession has urged extra vigilance on the roads.

It says driver behaviour is responsible for 82% of car crashes and 86% of heavy vehicle accidents along the busy N3 route.

October also marks Transport Month.

The N3 Toll Concession Operations Manager, Thania Dhoogra, shared some road safety tips for motorists.

“Driver choices and actions are critical to safeguarding road safety and precious lives, and a few key behavioural changes can make all the difference. Stick to the speed limit. It's not a target. Stay focused on the road. Always keep a safe following distance. Adjust your driving style to the prevailing conditions.

"Ensure your vehicle is roadworthy. Keep an eye out for pedestrians and always buckle up every trip, every seat, every time.”

Dhoogra has reminded motorists that construction work is still underway on the N3 between Nottingham Road and Midway in KwaZulu-Natal and between the Wilge Plaza in the Free State and Heidelberg in Gauteng.

She warned travellers to factor in possible intermittent closures which can lead to slow-moving traffic.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)



