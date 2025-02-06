Business hoping Ramaphosa outlines growth plans
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Business leaders hope the State of the Nation Address will outline plans to boost economic growth by the end of the year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday evening.
Busisiwe Mavuso, with Business Leadership SA, says this year's SONA should boost the economy by at least three per cent.
"The States of the Nation Address is an opportunity to outline how we are going to consolidate the work needed to deliver that three per cent economic growth target that business and government in this country have set themselves.
"The business partnership with the government has been quite productive, and our sole focus has been to deliver growth, and State of the Nation Address, therefore, can reinforce that plans for action to achieve the three per cent outcome."
