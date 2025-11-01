Bushiris win extradition battle in Malawi High Court

The court in Lilongwe set aside a March ruling by the Chief Resident Magistrate’s Court, which had ordered that the couple be surrendered to South African authorities to face multiple criminal charges.

In its judgment, delivered on Friday, the High Court found that the earlier ruling had failed to properly balance the couple’s rights and described the proceedings as “one-sided.”

"The magistrate lacked brevity to stand by the course of justice to dismiss the request entirely,” the court ruled, adding that its latest decision “completed what was omitted to be done.”

The ruling effectively halts efforts by the South African government to have the Bushiris extradited in connection with a R102 million fraud and money laundering case.

The couple, who lead the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church with branches across Africa, fled South Africa in November 2020, just days after being granted R200 000 bail each by the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

Their bail carried strict conditions, which they allegedly violated by fleeing to Malawi.

South Africa lodged an extradition request with Malawi in December 2020, seeking their return to stand trial on multiple charges, including fraud, money laundering, rape, and contravening bail conditions.

The Bushiris later argued in court that the extradition proceedings violated their right to a fair hearing.

The High Court agreed, ruling that the earlier process had not fully considered their side of the case.

Friday’s outcome means the controversial pair will remain in Malawi unless South African authorities decide to appeal the decision.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)