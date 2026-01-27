Bulwer mass murderer handed five life terms

Deon Mathonsi was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It's after the court heard how the 29-year-old and his two accomplices stormed a homestead in the Gobhogobho location and shot five men.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says four died on the scene.

The fifth man succumbed to his wounds in hospital.

"Mathonsi and his crew also robbed the women who were there of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing from the scene.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Murder and Robbery Unit detectives combed the scene for clues and the search for the suspects began. Mathonsi was traced and arrested a little later on and since his arrest, investigators successfully managed to oppose his several bail applications until he was sentenced.

"The court also declared Mathonsi unfit to possess a firearm.The search for Mathonsi’s accomplices will never stop until they are all brought to justice."

