Bullet placed at Meyer's office doorstep
Updated | By Andile Tsotetsi
KwaZulu-Natal Public Works MEC Martin Meyer says he won't be intimidated in his efforts to clean up his department.
This after staff members found a bullet on the doorstep of his office in Durban on Monday.
The department says it's the second such incident in a year.
Officials previously picked up a bullet near Meyer's office, after he declared war on construction mafias.
The provincial Public Works spokesperson Steve Bhengu says they have opened a case with police.
"In response to the latest bullet incident, MEC Meyer is adamant that no amount of threats will deter him from rooting out corruption and malfeasance within the department."
