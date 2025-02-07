Bullet placed at Meyer's office doorstep

This after staff members found a bullet on the doorstep of his office in Durban on Monday.

The department says it's the second such incident in a year.

Officials previously picked up a bullet near Meyer's office, after he declared war on construction mafias.





READ: Fight against construction mafias ‘not over’ - Meyer

The provincial Public Works spokesperson Steve Bhengu says they have opened a case with police.

"In response to the latest bullet incident, MEC Meyer is adamant that no amount of threats will deter him from rooting out corruption and malfeasance within the department."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)