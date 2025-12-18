Bulk supplier says Ugu tap water safe despite elevated mineral levels

The utility says the issue is linked to increased concentrations of the minerals in the raw water source feeding the Harding Dam.





Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says the water being supplied still meets health standards for consumption.





" Current water quality results indicate that while the final water is out of specification in terms of the limits for iron and manganese, it fully complies with the prescribed health limits as per 241 standards.





"The water therefore remains safe for consumption, although consumers may experience discolouration, altered taste or staining due to the elevated iron and manganese concentrations."





