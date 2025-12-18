Bulk supplier says Ugu tap water safe despite elevated mineral levels
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Mngeni-uThukela Water has reassured residents in the Ugu District that their tap water is safe to drink, even though iron and manganese levels are higher than normal.
Mngeni-uThukela Water has reassured residents in the Ugu District that their tap water is safe to drink, even though iron and manganese levels are higher than normal.
The utility says the issue is linked to increased concentrations of the minerals in the raw water source feeding the Harding Dam.
Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says the water being supplied still meets health standards for consumption.
ALSO READ: No extension for R53bn Lesotho water project — govt
" Current water quality results indicate that while the final water is out of specification in terms of the limits for iron and manganese, it fully complies with the prescribed health limits as per 241 standards.
"The water therefore remains safe for consumption, although consumers may experience discolouration, altered taste or staining due to the elevated iron and manganese concentrations."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Think email signatures are harmless? South Africans face serious legal risks
A simple email sign-off could carry serious legal consequences. Here’s w...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
Warning: That Temu or Shein bargain could be risky
Online bargains are tempting, but new findings raise important questions...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago