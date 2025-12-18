 Bulk supplier says Ugu tap water safe despite elevated mineral levels
Bulk supplier says Ugu tap water safe despite elevated mineral levels

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

Mngeni-uThukela Water has reassured residents in the Ugu District that their tap water is safe to drink, even though iron and manganese levels are higher than normal.

Tap water
Pixabay.com

The utility says the issue is linked to increased concentrations of the minerals in the raw water source feeding the Harding Dam.


Spokesperson Siyabonga Maphumulo says the water being supplied still meets health standards for consumption.


" Current water quality results indicate that while the final water is out of specification in terms of the limits for iron and manganese, it fully complies with the prescribed health limits as per 241 standards.


"The water therefore remains safe for consumption, although consumers may experience discolouration, altered taste or staining due to the elevated iron and manganese concentrations."


