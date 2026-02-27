Bulgarian fugitive wanted by Interpol nabbed in Cape Town

Stanislav Stamenov was sentenced to 16 years in Romania in 2009 for heroin trafficking.





However, he fled the country.





National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the 41-year-old was taken into custody by the SAPS National Intervention Unit this morning.





"Stamenov was part of a large criminal organised group involved in the trafficking of Heroin into Romania.





ALSO READ: Africa-wide arrests break up cybercrime network: Interpol





"Its believed that he was hiding in Cape Town for several years, where he was now working as a gym instructor in several well-known fitness clubs.





"He was placed on an Interpol red notice, which is a global search request to law enforcement agencies across the world for assistance in apprehending a fugitive.





"Following his arrest by NIU this morning, he is detained and will appear before the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for his extradition matter on Monday."







