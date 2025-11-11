Building owners warned not to ignore new energy compliance certificate
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Owners of large buildings
have less than a month to obtain an Energy Performance Certificate.
The government says the initiative, launched in December 2020, aims to promote energy efficiency across South Africa.
To date, 8,195 buildings have been registered nationwide, with more than a thousand of them in KZN.
The regulation requires state-owned that are 1 000m² and commercial buildings of 2 000m² to display their EPCs, helping monitor and improve energy performance.
Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy Samantha Graham-Maré warns that non-compliance could lead to a five-year jail sentence or a fine.
“There might be some punitive sanctions financially, but it is not going to be as extreme as the regulations allow for.”
Graham-Maré says the initiative can also help with the unemployment problem.
“We are currently asking companies to appoint unemployed graduates that we will train and provide a stipend to for the next year, and then hopefully those graduates can be absorbed by that company to ultimately then become their energy professional.”
