Brown Mogotsi to take stand at Madlanga Commission

The North West businessman and alleged associate of suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is set to testify over the next two days.

The commission says Mogotsi's appearance marks the start of the second phase of its probe into allegations of corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

His name has surfaced before both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's ad hoc committee.

Mogotsi is accused of acting as a go-between for Mchunu and alleged crime boss and businessman, Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

He will now have the opportunity to respond directly to the allegations against him.

Speaking to the SABC last month, Mogotsi said that he is willing to appear before the inquiry.

"Significantly, this is what I [would] like to raise. I thought General Khumalo, General Mkhwanazi [and] General Masemola [would] provide the commission with a proof of Section 205 which allows them to have access to cell phones.

"If not, how are they going to prove that these things belong to us? How are we going to prove that this message is my message? The message can be planted. You can use AI to change certain things and just put things that we don't know."

Earlier in November, the Madlanga Commission said that it was discussing the possibility of offering Mogotsi witness protection following an alleged attempt on his life.

In a statement on Monday night, commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the commission has heard testimony from 27 witnesses since the first hearing on 17 September 2025 when KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi appeared as the first witness.

