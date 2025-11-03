‘Brovember' campaign urges men to speak up and connect

November is men's health awareness month, also known as Brovember.





The Men’s Foundation is one of the organisations at the forefront of men’s all-round well-being.





CEO Garron Gsell has urged men to understand that vulnerability is not a weakness.





" The campaign this year has got a very clear message: It's about showing up for yourself. It's showing up for your friends, showing up for your family, and also for the men that surround you that are struggling in silence."





"So one of our key activations for this year is the recharge walk on a Friday morning and a Friday afternoon where men just get together. It's a great opportunity for the walks," he says.





Gsell says it has become a powerful opportunity getting men to to be outdoors and connecting with each other, and also decompressing.





"It's about spending time in a supported space and just having a conversation and walking and talking without judgment, and that social connection is one of the most effective ways for men to maintain their mental well."





