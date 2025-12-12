Bronze and Umhlanga beaches reopen after high E. coli levels

The decision follows an improvement in the water quality.





The beaches were temporarily closed as a precaution earlier this week- after a failure at the Ohlange Wastewater Pump Station led to elevated E. coli levels.





The city blamed the failure on what it described as an abuse of sewer infrastructure- but said that sanitation teams managed to contain the spillage within hours.





Fresh samples have since been tested, and the latest laboratory results confirm that water quality has returned to acceptable standards.





As a result, both beaches are now open to the public.





The municipality says the quick containment helped minimise the impact on the environment, and has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public health ahead of the festive season.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)