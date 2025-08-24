British doctor falls to death in Ramsgate

Emergency crews responded to the scene in the early hours of Saturday, following reports of a person who had fallen through a window from a three-storey building.

The KwaZulu Private Ambulance Service say paramedics discovered the man was a visiting dentist from the United Kingdom.

Spokesperson, Craig Botha, says he was critically injured from the fall.

“During transport to hospital, the patient's condition deteriorated significantly, prompting paramedics to begin resuscitation efforts. Despite the dedicated efforts of our emergency medical team and hospital staff, the patient was sadly declared deceased at the hospital.”

