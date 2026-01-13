Brian Molefe new MKP treasurer, Colleen Makhubele sacked as chief whip

The MK, which is the official opposition, has undergone several leadership changes since its official launch in December 2023.

ALSO READ: MK Party ‘nothing’ without Zuma

Treasurer General Mpiyakhe Limba has been removed from his position and replaced by longtime Zuma ally Brian Molefe.

In addition, Colleen Makhubele has been removed as the MKP’s chief whip but will stay on as an ordinary Member of Parliament.

NCOP chief whip Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi will replace her in an acting capacity.

In November of last year, Makhubele was removed as chief whip but was later reinstated.

In a statement on Monday, the party stated that the changes were made in the best interests of “strengthening the movement and advancing its political mandate”.

"The uMkhonto weSizwe Party remains committed to organisational discipline, collective leadership and the strengthening of its structures in pursuit of the aspirations of the people of South Africa,” the party said

The MK Party also lifted the suspension of Vanessa Calvert as Chief of Staff in the Parliamentary Caucus.