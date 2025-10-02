Breast cancer on the rise among younger South Africans

The Breast Imaging Society of South Africa says around 20% of cases in the country occur in women under 40.

It warns that late diagnosis reduces survival, especially in younger women with aggressive forms of the disease.

The society's chair, Dr Peter Schoub, says they recommend self-examination from the age of 20, and annual screenings from the age of 40.

“There is a general trend worldwide that we're seeing more breast cancers in younger women. No one knows the exact reasons why in South Africa. Some of the possibilities are that we generally have a younger population and therefore a larger proportion of the breast cancers diagnosed will be in younger women.”

Schoub stresses that breast cancer can affect anyone, and anything unusual should be checked immediately.

“There’s a theory that black women tend to get breast cancer at a younger age, and we see that really in countries across the world, including the USA and in Europe.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)