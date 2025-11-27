Breakthrough in dismantling of drug supply pipeline in Durban

The Provincial Drug and Firearm Unit says it has arrested a suspect during a raid on Fischer Street in Point on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Paul Magwaza says officers had been tracing the suspect believed to be supplying drugs to several street dealers in the city.

“The following drugs were recovered: 5,830 capsules of heroin powder, 4,543 pieces of raw cocaine, and 178 ecstasy tablets. The recovered drugs are estimated to be valued at R570,000. An amount of R157,270 was also recovered in the premises.”

The suspect appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on charges of dealing in drugs.

In a separate case, a 38-year-old suspect was released on bail on Wednesday after police nabbed him also on allegations of drug dealing in Newcastle early this week.

The suspect was out on bail for two other drug offences at the time of his arrest.

“The team pounced at the premises on Sterling Street in Newcastle, where they recovered an assortment of narcotics such as rock cocaine, crystal meth, and mandrax. The estimated value of the recovered drugs is R200,000. An amount of R17,800 in cash was also found during the operation.