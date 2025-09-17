Brazil's Bolsonaro battling kidney trouble, anemia: doctors

The far-right leader, 70, was rushed to hospital on Tuesday evening while under house arrest after suffering violent bouts of hiccups and vomiting.

Bolsonaro has had multiple operations in recent years due to complications following a 2018 stabbing in his abdomen while campaigning for president.

The latest episode comes after his conviction last week of plotting to overthrow leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who beat him in 2022 presidential elections.

Bolsonaro's lawyers have said they will appeal the conviction, for which he was sentenced to 27 years in prison.

In a medical bulletin, the DF Star hospital in Brasilia said Bolsonaro had arrived "dehydrated, with elevated heart rate and a drop in blood pressure."

"Exams showed persistent anemia and impaired kidney function," and the former president will remain under observation throughout Wednesday, doctors reported in the statement.

Bolsonaro reported multiple health woes during the judicial process against him, and was absent for the verdict phase of his trial as a result.

The former president, still popular with his supporters, has been under house arrest since August at his residence in Brasilia.

