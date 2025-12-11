Bravery and trauma: paramedics speak after fatal M4 blaze

A woman died when a car she was travelling in crashed and was engulfed in flames near the M41 off-ramp.

KZN VIP medic Howard Ntini says he and his partner, Mmuso Molefe, arrived to the sound of screams.

He says they ran straight towards the burning car while calling for fire support.

"The scene was horrific. Hearing the screams and witnessing the situation unfold, it's something that will stay with us for a long time. We did everything in our power to try and free both occupants, and although we were only able to save the driver, we know we gave our absolute best."

On Wednesday, COGTA MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi, praised the paramedics for their efforts and for risking their lives during the rescue.

Ntini says paramedics are trained to push through the most traumatic moments because communities depend on them.

"We are taught that in any situation, no matter how difficult, we must do everything we can. It is, an honour for the MEC to recognise our bravery, but it is also important to acknowledge the trauma that comes with incident like this. We are grateful for the support."

