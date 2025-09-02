Boy Mamabolo terminates ‘abusive’ ANC membership

In a letter to the African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, he described the party as “abusive” and the situation as one “which he can no longer tolerate.”





Mamabolo was removed as ANC MP in 2024.





At the time, he accused the ANC of unfairness and sought to reverse the decision through the courts.





“I terminated my membership precisely because the ANC has been turned into a pig that is eating its own children,” he told Jacaranda FM on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: ActionSA takes 'irregularities' at KZN Youth Empowerment Fund to PP





“I mean, they legally remove you from Parliament and admit that in the court papers.





“From there, as if it were not enough, they foot you with a bill of R300,000 to say you have taken us to court, and now you owe us.”





Mamabolo said he will continue to try to register his own political party, Mandela For President (MFP).





His first attempt to register the party with the IEC was rejected due to several violations, including the possibility that voters may interpret the name “Mandela For President” as connected to former president Nelson Mandela.





