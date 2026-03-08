Boy (9) drowns in dam on KZN north coast
Updated | By Newswatch
A nine-year-old-boy has drowned in a dam on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
A nine-year-old-boy has drowned in a dam on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.
It's understood the child was playing with a friend near a local primary school in Nkwazi when he fell into the body of water on Saturday evening.
The other child is said to have told the boy's family what had happened when they became worried that he hadn't come home.
A search began on Saturday night.
READ: Search continues for remaining victims of uMsinga flood tragedy
The other child is said to have told the boy's family what had happened when they became worried that he hadn't come home.
A search began on Saturday night.
READ: Search continues for remaining victims of uMsinga flood tragedy
IPSS Medical Rescue says its teams recovered the boy's body in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The group has stressed the dangers that open bodies of water pose.
Parents and guardians are urged to always be vigilant and never leave children unsupervised when they are playing near or in dams, rivers, and the beach.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
A love letter to women everywhere this International Women’s Day
Today is a day for the queens! Today, we celebrate the power, strength a...East Coast Breakfast 20 hours ago
-
Replay your favourite Breakfast moments from this week - 2 to 6 March
This week, South Africans were stuck in Dubai, KZN shared wild life advi...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 4 hours ago