Boy (9) drowns in dam on KZN north coast

It's understood the child was playing with a friend near a local primary school in Nkwazi when he fell into the body of water on Saturday evening.The other child is said to have told the boy's family what had happened when they became worried that he hadn't come home.A search began on Saturday night.





IPSS Medical Rescue says its teams recovered the boy's body in the early hours of Sunday morning.



The group has stressed the dangers that open bodies of water pose.





Parents and guardians are urged to always be vigilant and never leave children unsupervised when they are playing near or in dams, rivers, and the beach.

