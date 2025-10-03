Boy (7) allegedly shot by 8-year-old cousin in EC
Updated | By Newswatch
Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating cases of murder and negligence after a seven-year-old boy was shot and killed, allegedly by his
eight-year-old cousin.
The child is said to have found the gun in his father’s bedroom at their home in Mqanduli on Thursdayz
They say a shot went off, hitting the younger boy, who was nearby.
The father faces a charge of failing to safeguard a firearm.
He was released on warning and was due to appear in the local court on Friday.
His son is being seen by social workers.
