Boy (7) allegedly shot by 8-year-old cousin in EC

Updated | By Newswatch

Police in the Eastern Cape are investigating cases of murder and negligence after a seven-year-old boy was shot and killed, allegedly by his eight-year-old cousin.

The child is said to have found the gun in his father’s bedroom at their home in Mqanduli on Thursdayz

They say a shot went off, hitting the younger boy, who was nearby.

The father faces a charge of failing to safeguard a firearm.

He was released on warning and was due to appear in the local court on Friday.

His son is being seen by social workers.

