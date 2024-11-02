Botswana's new president sworn in after historic election up

Human rights lawyer Duma Boko, 54, was sworn in during a closed session at the office of the chief justice three days after elections which booted the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) out of office.





Boko later delivered an acceptance speech and press briefing that was broadcast live on state television and touched on some of his campaign pledges, such as more than doubling the minimum wage to 4,000 pula ($300) and introducing universal health insurance.





The president said he wanted to secure investor confidence as well as ties with mining companies active in Botswana while exploring ways to diversify the diamond-dependent economy, a measure seen as critical to stabilising the country's finances.





A public inauguration ceremony would be held in due course, he said. The presidency is "a responsibility one approaches and accepts with humility, with some trepidation and feeling. I dare not fail. I dare not disappoint."





Outgoing president Mokgweetsi Masisi conceded defeat earlier in the day after overnight results from Wednesday's general election showed that his party -- in power since independence from Britain in 1966 -- would not win enough seats in parliament to be able to form a government.





- 'Higher democracy' -

Boko, who has spent three decades in opposition politics fighting to dislodge the BDP, praised the peaceful handover as an example of democracy in action.





"What has happened today takes our democracy to a higher level," he told the independent Mmegi newspaper.





"It now means we have seen a successful, peaceful, orderly democratic transition from one regime to the next and this happened in full view of every citizen of this country with their full participation and endorsement."





The BDP's defeat was a major blow for Masisi, 63, who was elected in 2018 and had been confident of securing a second term.





"We got it wrong big time in the eyes of the people," Masisi conceded.





"We were really convinced of our message. But every indication, by any measure, is that there's no way that I can pretend that we're going to form a government."





"I will respectfully step aside and participate in a smooth and transparent transition process ahead of inauguration," he said.





A key concern for voters was unemployment which has risen to 27 percent this year and a slump in the economy due in part to weakened diamond sales, Botswana's single biggest revenue earner.





Growth is projected to slow to one percent this year.





There have also been allegations of corruption, nepotism and mismanagement by Masisi's government, while the gap between the rich and poor is one of the largest in the world, according to the World Bank.





- 'New dawn' -

It was the third run at the presidency for the self-confident and ambitious Boko, who established the UDC in 2012 to unite opposition groups against the bulwark of the BDP.





"CHANGE IS HERE," he wrote on Facebook as the alliance's strong showing became clear, with small street celebrations breaking out in parts of the capital Gaborone early Friday.





"Botswana's new dawn as Boko, UDC rise," the Mmegi outlet wrote on Facebook.





"We are expecting more from this new Botswana," said cleaner, Pelontle Ditshotlo, 41. The BDP had not delivered on its promises and the cost of living is too high, she said.





"When you are in parliament, we need to know that you listen to us, you are with us."





"For us it's a big change. It's a relief," said Sandy Mlotshwa, 22, a waiter.





"I want to see if the new system that comes in will make a change for us. If not, then we're going to change it again."