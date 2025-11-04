CI boss Dumisani Khumalo back at Madlanga Commission after illness

Khumalo previously appeared before the commission in late September, where he testified over two days before suddenly falling ill on the morning of October 1.

He was rushed to hospital shortly after arriving at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, where the hearings are being held.

At the time, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed that Khumalo was receiving the “best medical care” and remained in good spirits while following his doctor’s advice.

Proceedings were immediately postponed to allow him to recover fully.

Khumalo’s return comes as the inquiry continues to probe allegations of criminal infiltration, political interference, and corruption within South Africa’s justice system.

His testimony has drawn significant public attention, given his high-ranking position and ongoing criminal charges.

Background to Khumalo’s testimony

Before his sudden illness, Khumalo detailed the operations of the Political Killings Task Team and shared explosive evidence alleging the infiltration of law enforcement by organised criminal cartels.

He presented WhatsApp conversations allegedly linking suspected underworld figures, including Katiso “KT” Molefe and Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, to a network referred to as the “Big Five”.

The group is said to be involved in drug trafficking, tender fraud, hijackings and contract killings.

Khumalo also claimed that elements within the police were working to frustrate ongoing investigations into these syndicates.

His earlier testimony was supported by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who alleged that Khumalo’s June arrest on fraud and corruption charges was an attempt to weaken his work.

Legal troubles continue

Parallel to his commission testimony, Khumalo faces an ongoing fraud and corruption case in the Pretoria Regional Court.

He and several senior Crime Intelligence officials, including Major General Precious Madondo, Major General Josias Lekalakala, Brigadier Phindile Ncube, and Brigadier Dineo Mokwele, are accused of manipulating recruitment processes to appoint Mokwele to a senior executive position despite her lack of policing experience.

The group, all out on R10,000 bail, have applied to relax their bail conditions, which currently bar them from returning to work.

However, the application has been delayed after Magistrate Vusumuzi Mahlangu recused himself from the matter due to the proceedings at the Madlanga Commission.

The state has since indicated plans to approach the High Court to review that decision.

