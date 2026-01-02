Border security tightened after holidays as BMA clamps down

The authority has promised tougher enforcement at ports of entry, without disrupting the movement of travellers.





BMA Commisioner Michael Masiapato says he is personally overseeing operations at the Beitbridge port of entry until 5 January.





He says this forms part of the 2025/2026 Festive Season Security Plan which he launched last month.





He has told the SABC that they have identified vulnerable sections at the Beitbridge, Lebombo, and Lesotho borders.





Since 10 December the BMA has stopped over 7 000 people from trying to cross illegally at different land borders.





" The first problematic corridor becomes the northern corridor, and that is the one that is Zimbabwe, but ultimately being the corridor to the continent. So around that particular corridor, there are vulnerable areas that we have identified and those are the areas that we monitor through the drones.





“The second area of concern, obviously then the eastern corridor, and that is the corridor with Mozambique."





Meanwhile, KZN Transport says work is underway to improve road infrastructure and support the smooth movement of goods across the province.





The department says it is working closely with key stakeholders in the logistics and freight industry to manage the flow of goods from major ports, including Durban and Richards Bay.





