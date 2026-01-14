Border Authority intercepts a group of undocumented minors

This comes after the BMA intercepted a group of minors near the Limpopo River close to the Beitbridge border fence last week.

BMA spokesperson, Mmemme Mogotsi, said a junior border guard stopped and searched a minibus taxi and found that the taxi was transporting 33 undocumented children between the ages of 4-years-old and 14-years from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

Two male Zimbabwean nationals aged 32 and 23, were arrested for allegedly facilitating the illegal movement of the children across the border.

"Criminal cases have been opened against both suspects in terms of the Immigration Act in relation to the facilitation of illegal entry and movement of undocumented persons," said Mogotsi.

"All 33 minor children were immediately handed over to the Department of Social Development for further processing, in line with child protection protocols and South Africa’s domestic and international obligations to safeguard vulnerable persons."

Mogotsi said BMA Commissioner, Michael Masiapato, commended the junior border guard for his vigilance and professionalism.

“The Border Management Authority will not tolerate the exploitation of children or the facilitation of illegal cross-border movement. We remain committed to protecting the integrity of our borders while upholding human rights and child protection principles,” said Commissioner Dr Masiapato.

Investigations are ongoing, and the suspects are expected to appear in court this week.