Boksburg ‘gang’ shootout claims six lives

Officers say three others were wounded, when the attackers opened fire randomly at residents in Reiger Park.

Acting SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Fred Kekana has told the SABC that the suspects arrived in two cars on Saturday afternoon.

He says the police's anti-gang detectives have joined the team tracking down those responsible for the shootings.

“Currently we talk of six people who are fatally wounded, and three people who are in hospital of which one of them is confirmed that he's a member of a gangster, a rival gangster of the so-called suspect. We know that we have the details of the possible suspect.

“The team is currently on the ground tracing them. All the public, public order policing units were mobilised from other areas to come and ensure the area is cordoned off. We are doing a stop and search.”

