Body recovered thought to be of missing pilot

The Johannesburg man's light aircraft crashed into the ocean last month while he was performing his final aerial display outside Suncoast during an aviation summit.





Multiple emergency crews have been searching for the 61-year-old.





"Police in Durban Central have opened an inquest docket for investigation following the recovery of a body along the Bay of Plenty Beach in the Durban Beachfront on Friday night.





"The unidentifiable body was possibly washed out from the ocean and was wearing a flight suit," says KZN SAPS spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda.





"Preliminary investigations suggest that it could be the body of the pilot who crashed into the sea last month, however, formal identification processes will be conducted to ascertain the body's identity."





