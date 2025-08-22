 Body of missing DUT student found near residence
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

There's been another student tragedy at the Durban University of Technology.

Manqoba Mnyandu
The body of Manqoba Mnyandu, a third-year student who was reported missing last week, was found on Thursday.

 

He was completing his studies at the DUT's Midlands Campus.

The 21-year-old's family told Newswatch last week that he'd left behind all his belongings.

Mnyandu's body was found in a bush near his Maritzburg residence.

Police are investigating.

Meanwhile, the university extended its condolences to Mnyandu’s family, friends, classmates, and all who knew him.

Meanwhile, DUT students have been mourning the death of a third-year student who died in a fall at the Steve Biko campus.

