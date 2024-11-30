Body of Limpopo man who drowned at Umhlanga Beach found
Updated | By Newswatch
The search for a Limpopo man who drowned at a beach in
Umhlanga has come to an end.
Authorities have confirmed that the body of the 23-year-old was spotted and recovered at Clarkes Beach in Ballito on the north coast on Friday.
He went missing while swimming at the Eastmoor Crescent Beach, north of Durban on Monday.
It is understood that the man and his brother had been on holiday in the province.
"eThekwini lifeguards, KwaDukuza lifeguards, NSRI and Metro Police Search and Rescue, assisted the South African Police Services and Police K9 Search and Rescue, in ongoing search and recovery efforts during the week," says Craig Lambinon of the National Sea Rescue Institute.
"The body of the man has been taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Condolences are conveyed to family and friends of the deceased man."
